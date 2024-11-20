Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are hitting the road and saying goodbye to the United States.

TMZ reports that both DeGeneres and De Rossi have taken up resident in a new home in the Cotswold region in England, about two hours out from London. The reason for their escape? President-elect Donald Trump's recent election win.

The pair reportedly purchased the residence before the election took place, but Trump's victory seemingly cemented their move, as sources noted they were "disillusioned" with Trump's victory. As such, they decided to "get the hell out".

DeGeneres was vocal about her support for presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, previously sharing her endorsement on Instagram following Harris' intention to issue her candidacy.

"There's nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can't wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president," DeGeneres wrote at the time.

According to TMZ, the pair are looking to list their home in Montecito, California and make the move final. However, there's no current information on how much they'll list their home for.

It does seem that they're planning to make this move permanent, at least for the foreseeable future, however.

This news comes after actress Eva Longoria announced she had fled the US as well with her family to live in Spain and Mexico following Trump's win.

"I'm privileged," she admitted. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."