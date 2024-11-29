Sophie Rain is cashing out big after just one year on the controversial app OnlyFans.

The internet personality took to social media on Thanksgiving with receipts showing proof of her jaw-dropping income, which went on to be viewed more than 28 million times on Twitter, now X.

Needless to say, fans broke their ankles running to the comment section, as many deem the shocking income a slap in the face to "society," with one even telling Rain, "You should be ashamed of yourself."

The social media personality took a screenshot of her earnings in a cropped screen grab which showed the date starting from November 28. "Thankful for one year on here [lovehands emoji]," the 20-year-old wrote in the mega viral post.

thankful for one year on here 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/Rq8KU5ju7n — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) November 28, 2024

Although the specifics of her metrics have been cropped out, fans were floored to see the whopping gross amount showing she raked in $43,477,695.01 in the last 12 months.

"Making more than a doctor just doesn't feel right," one fan penned in the contentious comment thread. "$50M in one year just posting 'Me or the PS5'," a second joked. "What has society come to," another asked. "Ban p**n immediately. This is disgusting," a fourth argued.

Sophie Rain is one of many to see profitable gains on the racy subscription based service. Earlier this year, 'Sopranos' star Drea De Matteo made so much money on the platform she made enough to pay off a mortgage in five minutes.

"It saved us," Matteo said off the app back in February. "OnlyFans saved my life, 100%. I can't believe I'm saying that, but it really did save us," the actress reiterated to the 'Daily Mail.'

Other celebs to earn a jaw-dropping amount using the platform include Bella Thorne, Cardi B, Iggy Azalea, Sami Sheen, and Denise Richards.

Unexpectedly, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe also participated, as the two launched a subscription-free account to share motivational messages and positive affirmations with their followers, per 'PAPER.'