Jennifer Lopez marked Thanksgiving by sharing a heartfelt message with her fans.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Nov. 29, the 55-year-old posted a photo of herself in the kitchen, smiling while posing with a freshly cooked turkey. She wore a floral-embroidered sweater, eye-catching statement earrings, and styled her hair in a high ponytail.

Lopez captioned the image, "I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving. I am so incredibly grateful for all of you. 🧡"

Read more: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Seen Doing Thanksgiving Charity Work Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce

This Thanksgiving holds special significance for Lopez as it is her first since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, ending their two-year marriage. The divorce documents revealed that the pair had been separated since April 26, 2024.

Affleck, 52, chose to spend the holiday in Los Angeles with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The former couple volunteered at The Midnight Mission's annual Thanksgiving Street Fair, where they served meals to the homeless. The event, hosted by the non-profit, aims to provide meals and entertainment for individuals and families experiencing homelessness on Skid Row.

"They truly enjoy giving back to their community and cherishing quality time together as a family," a source told 'PEOPLE' about Affleck and Garner's participation. The pair, who share three children — Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12—were seen in matching aprons, smiling in photos alongside the organization's CEO, David Prentice.

Meanwhile, Lopez continues to focus on her own family and personal growth.

A source told 'PEOPLE' earlier this month, "Jennifer is doing well. She doesn't dwell on the past. She's so grateful for everything that she has." The source also mentioned that Lopez remains in touch with Affleck's children, ensuring they know they can always reach out to her.