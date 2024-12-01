Ellen Degeneres took the time to clarify reports regarding a flooding in her home when she greeted her wife Portia de Rossi on Instagram for their 20th anniversary.

The couple are now based in the United Kingdom, and reports have claimed that their London now has been flooded.

According to TMZ, the area where their home is located has been hit by poor weather in recent days.

"P.S. for those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood," Degeneres, 66, said on Instagram.

The post was mainly meant to commemorate the anniversary of her relationship with de Rossi, 51.

"20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be," Degeneres said in her post. "You are the best thing that ever happened in my life."

The couple married in 2008 in the home they shared in Beverly Hills.

Their move to the UK has led to a flood of rumors regarding the motive behind their choice to leave the US.

While many have speculated it was due to Donald Trump winning a second term as president, it has also been reported that the move is actually due the career fallout experienced by Degeneres.