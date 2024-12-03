Daddy Yankee will be starting 2025 off as a single man.

The 47-year-old hitmaker and his wife, Mireddys González, have decided to end their marriage after nearly three decades together.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Dec. 2, Daddy Yankee announced the news of their separation.

"With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life. After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers responded to the divorce petition received from Mireddys," he said.

Daddy Yankee and González tied the knot in 1995 and have been married for 29 years. He went on to share that his faith will be a "constant guide" during their proceedings.

"I respect Mireddys' decision. I appreciate the time we shared, full of blessings and values, of love and with a beautiful family that will continue to be our priority. This is not an easy time, but I understand that it is part of my life process," Daddy Yankee added.

While their marriage may be ending, the music superstar shared that he is grateful for their time together and their three children -- Jesaaelys, 28, Yamilet, 27, and Jeremy, 26.

"I deeply thank those who have accompanied us during this journey and I ask that you respect our privacy in this process. I know that this news may surprise many. Thank you for your unconditional support. This will be my only statement," he said.

Daddy Yankee has kept his relationship private over the years, but the couple has shared some insight into their dynamic. González previously gushed over her husband's decades-long career after he announced his retirement from music in 2022.

"Today I have mixed feelings, I am HAPPY and SAD," she said via People. "As we celebrate our 27th wedding anniversary, I hear you tell the WORLD that you are retiring from MUSIC that has been your passion for these last three decades. Soon it's your turn to say goodbye to the stage. You've enjoyed Daddy Yankee for so long, but now it's up to Raymond Ayala to enjoy what he's built."

Daddy Yankee spoke about his wife's support on the s Latin Connection Podcast.

"It's been a great ride with her and I love her. Once you become a superstar, it's very difficult to find a real, real woman. I met her before I was Daddy Yankee so she's the right one. She loves Raymond Ayala. She's not in love with DY," he said.

--Originally appeared on 'Music Times.'