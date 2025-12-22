James Ransone, the acclaimed character actor known for his roles in "It: Chapter Two" and "The Wire," has died at the age of 46 after committing suicide at his Los Angeles home.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, Ransone died on Friday, December 19. The official cause of death was listed as hanging. Law enforcement officers responded to a call at the actor's residence, where he was discovered in a shed on the property. Authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected in the incident.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Ransone built a reputation for playing complex, intense, and often troubled characters, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He first gained significant attention in 2003 with his breakout role as Ziggy Sobotka in the second season of HBO's "The Wire."

His portrayal of the erratic and tragic dock worker was critically praised for its raw energy and emotional depth. He continued his collaboration with "The Wire" creator David Simon in other projects, including the Iraq War miniseries "Generation Kill" and the New Orleans drama "Treme."

In recent years, Ransone became a familiar face to horror audiences. He starred as the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak in the 2019 blockbuster "It: Chapter Two," a role he shared with Jack Dylan Grazer, NBC News reported. His horror credits also included the Sinister franchise and the 2021 thriller "The Black Phone," where he appeared alongside Ethan Hawke. His final television appearance was in a Season 2 episode of the mystery series "Poker Face," which aired earlier this year.

Ransone was known for his candor regarding his personal struggles. He had been sober since 2007 after battling a heroin addiction during his 20s. He once said that his acting career helped save him, stating, "I sobered up... and it was like I woke up and realized, 'My job is being an actor. This is crazy!'"

In 2021, he also publicly revealed that he was a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, alleging he had been victimized by a former tutor. He spoke openly about the long-term impact of that trauma. He is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their two children, as per Entertainment Now.