Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has kept busy with his "Stairway to the Sky" tour, shocking fans with a last-minute cancellation of his Newcastle show Tuesday evening, just hours before he was expected on stage.

The "Pillow Talk" took to Instagram to break the news, writing: "I'm so sorry to do this but my voice just isn't there at all tonight and without it there's no show. I'm truly sorry to let you down, especially at such short notice...l held onto hope until the very last moment. I'm hopeful with some rest tonight I'll be back on stage tomorrow. My deepest apologies Newcastle love you all xx"

Zayn via Instagram story regarding tonight’s show, “I’m truly sorry to let you down, my voice just isn’t there at all tonight.”



Wishing you a speedy recovery, @zaynmalik. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Zp534ee0kM — Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) December 3, 2024

While it seems that his voice is the issue, many speculate there could be more emotional reasons.

Fans have been concerned following his response to former bandmate Liam Payne's shocking passing. Payne's death led Malik to reschedule his Edinburgh performances, and Malik recently paid a heartfelt tribute while performing in Payne's hometown of Wolverhampton, England.

He dedicated his song "iT's YoU" to his friend, while sharing, So we've been doing something at the end of the show every night, it's been dedicated to my brother Liam Payne," Malik shared. "Rest in peace. I hope you're seeing this in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton, this is for you, Liam."

Fans have shared worry that Malik may have not given himself enough time to grieve, jumping back into work too quickly after Payne's passing. On November 20, Malik, alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan paid their respects to Payne at his funeral.

