Pop star Britney Spears raised fresh concerns with a series of provocative videos posted on her now-deleted Instagram account just days before she was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

According to Radar Online, on February 25, Spears, 44, shared a video of herself dancing to Clean Bandit's "Rockabye" while wearing a purple lace bodysuit and boots in what appeared to be her dining room.

Despite a wardrobe malfunction revealing part of her chest, she continued dancing. The singer covered her exposed skin with red emoji overlays and captioned the post with a sword and rose emoji.

Similar videos were posted earlier that week, including one on Feb. 23, also partially censored with red emojis.

Spears was arrested on March 4 in Ventura County, California, at approximately 9:30 p.m. according to sheriff's records. She was taken into custody for a DUI but has since been released.

In response to the arrest, Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, issued a statement to TMZ saying, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life."

Hudson added that Spears' family will be involved in creating a plan to support her well-being moving forward.

Concerns about Spears' financial situation have also surfaced recently. Sources revealed that Spears sold her entire music catalog amid fears of an impending financial crisis. The sale is rumored to have been worth around $200 million.

"People around Britney are seriously alarmed because this isn't just about one tax bill or a bad month," one source said. "Her money has been flying out the door for a long time, and it's finally catching up with her."

Another insider claimed Spears had withdrawn millions from pensions and savings accounts, borrowed against her home, and accumulated unresolved debts. Despite warnings from those close to her, Spears has reportedly dismissed concerns about her spending habits.

RadarOnline previously reported multiple police wellness checks at Spears' residence over the past two years prior to the arrest.

Spears' arrest and recent social media activity have intensified worries about her mental and physical health as she navigates this difficult period.