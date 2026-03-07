A seemingly flirtatious moment between former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi at a White House celebration on March 6 has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with some fans joking that his former partner, Jennifer Lopez, dodged a bullet.

Rodriguez, 50, was attending the event honoring the 2025 Major League Soccer Cup champions, Inter Miami, despite having no direct ties to the soccer club. Bondi, 60, also attended the event held in the East Room alongside other Trump administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

According to Atlanta Black Star, as Rodriguez spoke to the group of people surrounding him, Bondi seemed captivated by every word the World Series champion had to say. The exchange included Bondi introducing A-Rod to another guest before her eyes lit up as she leaned in to whisper something in the sportsman's ear.

Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez is at the White House today and chatting with Pam Bondi, Scott Bessent, and other Trump officials pic.twitter.com/EUSCgr6nQq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2026

Bondi ended that brief exchange with one of her signature hairflips and a coy smile. Moments later, they continued their conversation with the Treasury secretary. While the dialogue was inaudible, Bondi and Rodriguez were constantly smiling throughout the chat.

Social media users quickly noticed the interaction. "Pam seems attracted in a blushing kinda way," one user commented on X (formerly Twitter). Another said, "He fits right in with those cheaters and frauds." One joked, "No wonder J.Lo dumped him!" referencing Rodriguez's high-profile past relationship with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez and Lopez were engaged in 2019 but ended their relationship two years later.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the ex-couple said in a joint statement to People.

Since their split, Rodriguez has been linked to several others but has yet to remarry.

Bondi, meanwhile, is reportedly in a relationship with private equity executive John Wakefield and has been married twice before.

A-Rod has been labeled as a ladies' man since his rise to the pinnacle of the sports world in the 1990s and 2000s. The former Yankees slugger's list of exes features A-list stars like Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz.

However, a Threads poster had a different theory on what the right-wing attorney general may have whispered to the son of Dominican immigrants by writing, "Bondi: 'Are you sure you were born in the US?'"

Rodriguez, a co-owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves franchise, rubbing elbows with Bondi and other Trump officials, especially in the wake of the separate killings of Minneapolis residents Renée Good and Alex Pretti in January at the hands of federal immigration agents, is not sitting well with many.

"Another MAGA sympathizer," someone on Threads declared about Rodriguez. Another poster exclaimed, "I feel like this is really disrespectful to so many Minnesotans, given the atrocities this administration has inflicted in Minneapolis!"