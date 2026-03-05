Monica Lewinsky is once again in the public eye, sharing her reflections on power, trauma, and accountability as former President Bill Clinton faces renewed scrutiny in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

In a recent essay for Vanity Fair, Lewinsky reflected on the emotional toll of watching new government files and photos related to Epstein surface. She told her therapist, "People keep asking me if I'm OK vis-à-vis all the Epstein news."

Lewinsky added, "Fine," the masking statement she repeated when asked about her wellbeing amid the document releases. Later, she said she broke down in December 2025, realizing she had been "holding in so much anxiety for these women who had already been so brave."

She noted the unprecedented exposure survivors face: "That they were about to have their darkest nightmares splayed out on the world's stage click by click. That they—and their trauma—would be dissected and feasted on like carcasses. It's an exposure unlike any other. To have that level of attention and energy coming toward you, to be in strangers' thoughts," per Atlanta Black Star.

Although Clinton's name resurfaced in the news last fall due to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Lewinsky said it "felt distant from my personal narrative." She emphasized, however, that the imbalance of power in her own experience left a lasting impact. "The public humiliation was excruciating; life was almost unbearable," she told The Times of London, calling their relationship "a gross abuse of power. Full stop."

Social media users have reacted strongly to Lewinsky's commentary. One wrote, "She's NOT WRONG! It was and she was put through HELL. I respect her RIGHT to speak out about this." Another added, "Totally agree with her, she is a victim and should be recognized as such."

Lewinsky, now 52, has been clear that she does not equate her trauma with that of Epstein's survivors, but she draws parallels in the experience of public scrutiny. "What they had endured was far different from and far worse than my experiences," she stated.

Meanwhile, Clinton has denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein, testifying that he "saw nothing" improper during his interactions with the late financier. In a viral clip of his deposition, he laughed and reminisced while looking at a photo of himself, prompting his lawyer to intervene.

Lewinsky's latest reflections underscore the ongoing conversation about power dynamics, accountability, and the lasting consequences of public scandal.