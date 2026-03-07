Oprah made headlines again as she appeared at the Chloé show during Paris Fashion Week, showcasing a noticeably slimmer figure that has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

The media star, who has been criticized for her weight for decades, showed up at the Tennis Club de Paris with her longtime friend Gayle King. Wearing a cropped tan suede jacket over a cream blouse and wide-legged jeans, Winfrey exuded confidence and ease, finishing the look with gold hoop earrings and sunglasses.

This video of "Oprah Winfrey" is going viral as more people start to notice 😳 pic.twitter.com/Brcmpo8tSB — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 6, 2026

As per AP News, Winfrey and King took their front-row seats Thursday at Paris Fashion Week to watch designer Chemena Kamali unveil Chloé's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection.

Fans quickly took to social media to praise her appearance.

According to Atlanta Black Star, one fan wrote, "I think she ABSOLUTELY slays it!!! She looks amazing." However, others expressed concern, commenting on her thin frame and unusual gait.

One fan wrote, "Her arms look like toothpicks. This isn't healthy," while another commented on her walk, suggesting she seemed fragile since dropping to around 125 pounds.

Others questioned whether the images were altered, with some even calling it a "deep fake." The focus on Oprah's physique quickly overshadowed other aspects of her appearance.

Some speculated about the possible impact of weight-loss treatments and surgeries, while others questioned whether images might have been digitally altered.

Meanwhile, King shared a funny moment from their trip when she had trouble zipping up tight pants while Winfrey laughed nearby. The casual behind-the-scenes video added a humanizing touch amid the intense public focus on their appearances.

Gayle King shared a relatable behind the scenes moment from Paris Fashion Week 😆 On her way to the 'Chloé' show, Gayle lay down in the car to zip up her pants that were a tad too tight, Oprah giggling next to her. "Getting in the pants wasn't so easy but I'm told they "stretch"... pic.twitter.com/sZuUYJrODS — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) March 6, 2026

Winfrey has made some changes to her lifestyle lately, like eating smaller portions and getting more exercise, especially hiking, which she loves and has been doing more of since her double-knee replacement surgery in 2021. In recent years, she has openly discussed using prescribed weight-loss medications alongside exercise to maintain her health.

Despite the chatter online about her weight and appearance, Winfrey appeared unfazed during the Paris event. She smiled with King and kept up her routine of working out and eating mindfully, signaling a shift away from chasing public approval toward personal well-being.

The Paris Fashion Week 2026

The show was held in a UNESCO conference hall and was all about celebrating "irregularities" and "human care." Kamali said that fashion needs to go back to being made by hand and with care.

Kamali's designs were based on folk art and combined softness with strength and rural charm with urban edge. Some of the most important looks were trapeze skirts, fitted jackets with graphic shoulders, embroidered folk blouses, long flowing dresses, and capes. The collection had a good mix of bohemian ease and structured shapes, with bold details like leather pants, big buckles, and Western influences.

The front row glittered with celebrities including Olivia Rodrigo, Brooke Shields, Neneh Cherry, Mabel, Maude Apatow, Nina Dobrev, and Paris Jackson. However, Kamali's message transcended star power: luxury fashion still means handmade quality, stitch by stitch.

At its heart were airy blouses and tops adorned with intimate embroidery and subtle pastoral prints — pieces that felt lived-in rather than overly styled. Kamali's folk blouses pushed Chloé's legacy forward with modern relevance while honoring tradition.