Harrison Ford and his wife, Calista Flockhart, made a rare public appearance together Sunday at the 2026 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, where Ford received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The couple, who have been the subject of breakup speculation due to their infrequent public outings, attended the ceremony on the West Coast after months apart from the spotlight. Ford, 83, was honored with one of the highest accolades presented annually by the SAG-AFTRA union.

Flockhart, known for her role in Supergirl, accompanied Ford, wearing a black one-shoulder gown, while Ford wore a traditional black suit. A video shared by the New York Post captured a brief moment on the red carpet when Flockhart tripped over her dress and appeared to wipe something off Ford's cheek.

Observers online interpreted Ford's reaction as annoyed, sparking further conversation about the state of their relationship.

Despite the awkward moment, the couple posed for photos and appeared together throughout the night. Ford went up on stage by himself to accept his award. He gave a moving speech that was both funny and sad. He joked about receiving a lifetime achievement award "at the halfway point" of his career and spoke candidly about his passion for acting.

"I found a calling, a life in storytelling, an identity in pretending to be other people," Ford said during his speech. "The work I do with other actors is one of the great joys of my life."

He concluded by thanking Flockhart, his wife of 16 years. The couple shares a son, Liam Flockhart Ford, 25, whom Flockhart adopted before their marriage in 2010, after they began dating in 2002.

Fans have noted Ford's reduced public appearances in recent years, including his withdrawal from last year's Oscars amid health concerns. Whether he will return to the awards circuit remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Ford, 83, revealed an important rule he follows in his 15-year marriage to actress Calista Flockhart during a red-carpet interview at the 2026 Actor Awards in Los Angeles on March 1.

"I don't tell my wife what to do," Ford said as reported by PEOPLE, emphasizing mutual respect in both their personal and professional lives. When asked if Flockhart, 61, would appear on his Apple TV show Shrinking, Ford responded, "That would be up to her."