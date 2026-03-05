La Toya Jackson drew attention this week for her ultra-thin frame while attending the funeral of her niece-in-law, Toyia Jackson, sparking concern among fans about her health.

The 69-year-old singer wore a striking black outfit for the service, including a ruffled miniskirt, black satin blouse, thigh-high suede boots, and a wide-brimmed hat. A chunky black leather belt accentuated her slim waist, while a Chanel brooch and shades completed the ensemble.

According to Daily Mail, Jackson's appearance prompted reactions on social media. One fan commented, "We love you Toy. It's time to eat a sandwich," while another expressed concern, writing, "Gosh, my arm can't even fit in her boot!! I hope she's okay." A third added, "I mean you no disrespect, I love your family like you wouldn't believe. You've always been slim, but you're very slim now. Is all okay?"

READ MORE: La Toya Jackson Shares Mysterious Health Message After Multiple Doctor Visits

This is not the first time Jackson's figure has raised eyebrows. In December, a video showing her alarmingly thin frame went viral on social media, prompting speculation about her health. Responding to the attention, Jackson wrote, "I hear you, I see you, I send you love and I wish to say! Enjoy your weekend with all positivity!"

Some fans continued to voice concern. "Take care. You are so unhealthily skinny. We are scared about that," one person wrote, while another added, "Honey we love you but are scared cos they wrote in the newspapers you're ill. Please let us know about you dear, we are so worried." Others defended her appearance: "Everyone is talking about her being thin. She looks really great to me, she has always been thin," one fan said.

Jackson has also shared glimpses of her ongoing health checks. In June, she said that her slender figure is the result of a healthy, plant-based diet.

"I'm strictly organic. I make sure that everything I eat is organic and my diet is basically based on plants," she explained as reported by AOL. She emphasized that her diet is "cruciferous," focusing on vegetables such as broccoli, arugula, kale, and cabbage, while occasionally including chicken.

Despite her reassurances, fans continue to express concern over the singer's petite frame, especially as she appeared in public at the funeral, reminding many of her frail appearance in recent years.

READ MORE: LaToya Jackson Shares Rare Footage of Mom Katherine, Michael Jackson's Son Prince at Family Holiday Party