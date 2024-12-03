Matt Rife has selected Whoopi Goldberg to be the butt of his latest joke, calling her out for being "lazy," which left her momentarily speechless.

Rife — who quickly rose to fame due to his edgy and risky humor — visited 'The View' Tuesday, December 3, where he sat alongside the comedy legend to promote his new book, "Your Mom's Gonna Love Me."

When the EGOT winner gave her opinion on the book, the actor shot back a response that the longtime daytime talk show host was not expecting.

"The book is wonderful," Goldberg, 69, told the comedian before inquiring whether he recorded the audiobook version.

Matt on The View for his book release “Your Mom’s Gonna Love Me” 😍📚 @mattrife pic.twitter.com/ZWLoCCAVB3 — ʟαυяα 🌸 (@LauraTalmant) December 3, 2024

"You did the audiobook? A little lazy, but I respect it," Rife, 29, responded, leaving 'The Color Purple' star at a loss for words. Though Goldberg was left stunned, the audience unapologetically responded with laughter.

That said, Goldberg rolled with the punches. After a brief silence, she continued her praise for the fellow comedy star during the segment.

"Your work is wonderful and it's great to watch," she added. "Because you know... people do feel like they can come up and say anything to you or spit at you or take a swing."

Fellow co-host Sunny Hostin, known for her disdain for controversial president Donald Trump, told Rife, "You kind of say it all," to which the comedian replied that his close friend and comic, Nate Bargatze, doesn't "come under the same fire" for his less offensive jokes.

"That's where you'd have to, I guess, just decide how much you want to be yourself and how much you want to pander to a community that might not even care about you in the first place," Rife replied.

The hosts agreed, admitting that "comics are always under fire."

Rife's book, released on December 3, covers the backstory to what led him to becoming comedy's biggest lightening rod before reaching the age of 30.

"Matt Rife is well aware that he's both the most loved and the most controversial comic in America today. And honestly, he thinks that's your problem," the book's description teases.

"Your Mom's Gonna Love Me" is available now on Amazon.