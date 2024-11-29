Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of dangling a woman off a 17-story apartment building eight years ago.

A new lawsuit, filed on November 26 in L.A. Superior Court, requests compensation to the tune of $10,000,000 and a jury trial.

The complete complaint also contains photos, details surrounding the incident from Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Former clothing designer Bryana "Bana" Bongolan claims the music mogul sexually assaulted her and dangled her from a 17-story balcony in 2016.

This latest civil suit adds to Combs' mounting legal troubles, as he remains in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre facing federal charges, most recently denied bail for a third time.

Bongolan alleges Combs attacked her at singer Ventura's Los Angeles apartment, where she was staying overnight.

According to the complaint, an enraged Combs arrived unannounced, leading to what the filing describes as "outrageous and abhorrent conduct" that "violated Ms. Bongolan's fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety."

The lawsuit details threats where Combs allegedly called himself "the motherf---ing devil" and claimed he "could kill" her. "The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to actually kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their own bodily autonomy and safety," the 17-page complaint states.

Combs' legal team firmly denies these allegations, stating, "Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless." They acknowledge Bongolan's previously expressed intention to sue, adding that "the truth will come to light, demonstrating that the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit."

This lawsuit follows Combs' $30 million settlement with Ventura in November 2023 and precedes his May 2025 trial on federal charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

If convicted, the 55-year-old mogul could face life imprisonment.