Social media sensation Breckie Hill addressed speculations about her relationship with actor Barry Keoghan.

Through a TikTok video, she clarified that she has no contact with Keoghan despite ongoing gossip suggesting their involvement in the reported breakup between him and singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Hill emphasized that she has only ever watched the 32-year-old star in "Saltburn," saying, "I just recently got out of the hospital. I got into a skiing accident and I broke my spine."

"Now that I'm out of the hospital, I just wanted to make this video and address these rumours that have been circulating all throughout the internet."

"To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never encountered this man in my life. The only time I've seen him is on my TV from watching 'Saltburn.'"

Amid the turmoil, Keoghan decided to deactivate his Instagram profile in an effort to escape the relentless online harassment that was damaging his well-established image.

He then took to X to share his distress, stating, "I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to."

"The messages I have received no person should ever have to read. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine."

"Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for. Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also. Knocking on my grannies door. Sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them."

Please be respectful

x pic.twitter.com/N03eHAIbC8 — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) December 7, 2024

The actor explained he chose to deactivate his Instagram account to avoid any distractions and prioritizes his family and work.

Keoghan also expressed his dedication to caring for Brando, his two-year-old son from his past relationship with Alyson Sandro Kierans.

"I need you to remember he has to read all of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all."

Barry Keoghan stars in Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’ music video. pic.twitter.com/THVhMzdbUh — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 7, 2024

This comes amid reports revealing that Keoghan and the "Please Please Please" hitmaker have ended their relationship after almost a year of dating. Speculation arose suggesting that Keoghan's alleged infidelity triggered the split. However, a source close to the situation refuted these claims, emphasizing the Irish star's reputation as a committed and trustworthy partner to the 25-year-old pop sensation.

According to a source close to the situation told Us Weekly that Keoghan and Carpenter's split was solely between them, with no third party involved.

The source assured, "Barry was very faithful and loyal to her, and very devoted to her happiness. Barry's very focused on his career and being a dad [to his 2-year-old son, Brando].".