During his appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, actor Barry Keoghan revealed that the public discourse around his parenting to his two-year-old son, Brando, was negatively impacting him emotionally and mentally.

The 32-year-old shared, "People kind of have a judgment on me as a parent and I'm like, 'Well until you've walked a day in my shoes growing up as a kid... then you can comment.' There's a lot online. If I didn't have tough skin or the strength, I wouldn't be sitting here. Of course, it's going to affect me being a father when I had no blueprint to take from. People just read that as laziness and go, 'Oh, that's no excuse to be an absent father.' But I am not an absent father."

The actor continued, "The more attention I've gotten lately and the more in the public I've become, the less I've posted about my child, because I don't think it's fair to put my child online. There are sick people out there. Because I reigned that in, people draw a narrative and go, 'Absent father, s—t, deadbeat dad,' and more disgusting things I wouldn't even repeat. Just the audacity of some people, man, it sickens me. It makes me furious."

Keoghan shares his son with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro. He's kept his son relatively offline, as he does with current girlfriend, popstar Sabrina Carpenter. When asked about his current relationship status, Keoghan sheepishly replied, "I'm incredibly blessed. Such a strong, independent lady, who's massively talented... very special."

The Irish actor revealed several other revelations during the conversation, including his iconic nude scene in Saltburn hadn't used any genital prosthetics, despite rumors.

"The initial thing was about me having no clothes on. I'm a bit, ehhh," he said.

However, once filming began, Keoghan quickly embraced the role. "After take one, I was ready to go. I was like, 'Let's go again. Let's go again,'" he said, crediting the supportive environment on set for helping him focus on the story instead of his discomfort.