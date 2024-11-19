Sabrina Carpenter's music video for her song "Feather" continues to ruffle some.

A new report reveals that the priest who allowed the singer to shoot her music video in his church has been relieved of duties.

The Associated Press reports that Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello was stripped of his position on Nov. 18 after church officials said an investigation revealed other evidence of mismanagement.

Bishop Robert Brennan said in a statement issued by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn that Gigantiello was relieved of "any pastoral oversight or governance role" after an investigation into Gigantiello revealed that he made unauthorized financial transfers to a former top aide in embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration, which is being investigated on charges of corruption.

The bloody video for Sabrina Carpenter's "Feather," filmed at Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish in Williamsburg, sparked outrage. In the video, Carpenter orchestrates the demise of several pushy men trying to hit on her. The controversial final scene, shot inside the church, shows Carpenter dancing in the sacred space during the men's funerals. Dressed in a short black dress and veil, she poses with religious items on the altar, including a coffin adorned with a sign reading, "RIP B--ch."

As a result, Gigantiello was taken off of administration duties last November. At the time, Brennan said that the parish did not "follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script."

Carpenter has since reveled that she did get permission to film the video, saying that "Jesus was a carpenter."

In his statement announcing Gigantiello's puishment, Brennan said, "I am saddened to share that investigations conducted by Alvarez & Marsal and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP have uncovered evidence of serious violations of Diocesan policies and protocols at Our Lady of Mount Carmel – Annunciation Parish. In order to safeguard the public trust, and to protect church funds, I have appointed Bishop Witold Mroziewski as administrator of the Parish."

Despite being removed from duties, Gigantiello will still be allowed to say Mass with Mroziewski's approval. Gigantiello has also been removed from his fundraising duties. An ongoing investigation into Gigantiello's use of a church credit card for "substantial" personal expenses is currently underway.

--Originally appeared on 'Music Times.'