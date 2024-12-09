Katie Holmes is defending her decision to refute a 'Daily Mail' report claiming her daughter Suri Cruise's "trust fund" from estranged father Tom Cruise has "kicked in," after internet commenters criticized her reaction.

The "Dawson's Creek" star, 45, addressed the story, which she says is false, on Instagram on Sunday, sharing an image of the 'Daily Mail' headline, "Suri Cruise the millionaire! Tom Cruise's trust fund has 'kicked in' and mom Katie Holmes has one for her too."

"Completely false. Daily mail you can stop making stuff up," she wrote over the image.

The article, which was published last week, claimed that part of Suri's purported trust fund from the "Mission: Impossible" star became available after her 18th birthday in April, with the rest to be unlocked when she is in her 30s.

Holems and Cruise, 62, married in November 2006, after Suri's birth in April that year. Holmes filed for divorce in 2012, reportedly to protect Suri from Scientology, and the father and daughter have been largely estranged ever since.

Some online commenters criticized Holmes' decision to refute the report, suggesting it amounted to champagne problems.

"A story in a rag media outlet, when there are moms in parts of this world who hope their daughters just survive the day. So Just perspective," one commenter wrote.

Holmes replied, saying that while she doesn't "disagree," the false story puts Suri at risk.

"In the world today, I don't want a target on my child's back. It's dangerous," she wrote.

-- With reporting by TMX