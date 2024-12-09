Social media was set ablaze after Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles seemingly "liked" an Instagram post uploaded by ABC 7 Chicago that announced her son-in-law Jay-Z was accused of rape.

However, Knowles has taken to Instagram to clear her name, claiming she was hacked.

"I was hacked," she writes. "As you all know I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me, just know that it is not me."

She speaks a prayer over the Carters, captioning the post: "Please stop playing with me!!!! No weapon formed against my family shall prosper."

The drama comes after news dropped on Sunday evening that Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV VMA after-party alongside Diddy.

Fox News reported that in the civil lawsuit, the victim, referred to as Jane Doe, alleged that she was drugged and assaulted by Carter and Combs at a 2000 MTV Music Awards after-party. The victim alleged that there were also other celebrities in the room while she was being assaulted.

"Combs has been allowed for years to conduct himself in this manner without any consequences. He believes he is above the law. He is not. His close friend Shawn Carter has been with Combs during many such instances. ... Both perpetrators must face justice," the lawsuit says.

Jay-Z immediately took to social media to negate the accusations, specifically addressing the plaintiff's lawyer, Tony Buzbee. "You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same. I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor."

He has also filed a motion requesting that the woman accusing him be required to disclose her identity or have her lawsuit dismissed. The motion also criticized the accuser for seeking significant financial compensation while remaining unnamed. However, his accuser maintains that she never "demanded a penny" from him.