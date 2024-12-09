Jay-Z has filed a motion requesting that the woman accusing him of drugging and raping her in 2000 when she was 13 years old be required to disclose her identity or have her lawsuit dismissed.

This legal move comes in response to allegations that Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs sexually assaulted the anonymous plaintiff at an after-party for the MTV Video Music Awards that year.

In the filing submitted Monday, December 9, the Brooklyn rapper's legal team stated, "Mr. Carter should not have to defend himself in the brightest of spotlights against an accuser who hides in complete darkness while leveling allegations that describe the purported acts occurring in the plain sight of witnesses who could refute the plaintiff's claims if only her identity was revealed."

The motion also criticized the accuser for seeking significant financial compensation while remaining unnamed.

The filing further claimed that the lawsuit is part of what Jay-Z, real name Shawn Corey Carter, attorneys described as an "extortionate campaign" orchestrated by Tony Buzbee, the plaintiff's lawyer. It alleged that Buzbee had demanded an "exorbitant" financial settlement, and when Carter refused, the accusations were brought forward as retaliation. "Make no mistake, this case is about retaliating against the rare target who would not pay," the motion read.

Buzbee, in an email to 'USA Today' on Monday, December 9, dismissed these allegations, stating, "Sending a basic demand is not extortion or blackmail. Throwing those types of allegations around is irresponsible and silly." He also noted that his client sought only a confidential mediation and never demanded money directly from Carter.

In a fiery response issued Sunday, December 8, the 55-year-old vehemently denied the accusations and accused Buzbee of attempting to tarnish his reputation. "You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same," Carter said, addressing Buzbee. "I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor."

Buzbee countered these claims in an X (formerly Twitter) post, asserting that Carter's legal actions have only strengthened his client's determination.

"She is emboldened," he wrote. "I'm very proud of her resolve."