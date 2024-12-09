Following news of the sexual assault lawsuit filed against hip hop moguls Jay-Z and Diddy, Soulja Boy's recent remarks about the challenges of celebrity add another layer to the discourse on power dynamics, accountability, and the cultural climate within the music industry.

"They gon' lie on your name, n***a. They gon' try to take you down, n***a, they don't want to see us winning, they don't want to see us having this money," Soulja Boy stated in a candid rant.

"When you in this rap industry, when you a celebrity, you a target," he continued.

While Soulja Boy, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, made no direct reference to Jay-Z or Diddy, he is currently contending with legal trouble of his own. A sexual abuse lawsuit filed by his former personal assistant and ex-girlfriend is moving forward after a judge rejected his legal team's motion to dismiss the case. The lawsuit includes allegations of sexual abuse, gender violence, negligence, and a hostile work environment.

Jay-Z released a statement through Roc Nation vehemently denying the allegations that he attempted to rape a 13-year-old girl at a VMA afterparty with Diddy in 2000. The lawsuit, filed in October, originally listed Diddy, 55, as the sole defendant, and was refiled to include Jay-Z on Sunday, December 8.

Rapper Meek Mill has also spoken out against celebrity targeting, accusing the media of "programming" users with false narratives.

In his post on Twitter, now X, Mill stated, "The goal is to start false narrative to create a matrix web .... If you can control the story line you can control the matrix ... American media is totally unbelievable! I see 'Jayz' _____ a 13 year old girl 300 times scrolling it's called programming."

He also shared a follow-up tweet on Sunday, December 8, writing, "The rap up smear" with an inspector emoji.

Despite the flurry of drama, Soulja Boy, 34, reiterated his commitment to his fans, acknowledging the sacrifice of celebrity.

"I love all my fans, I do this s**t for my fans, though, I don't give a f**k," he stated in the recent video. "I've been standing on business, I already know. Me becoming famous, I already knew I was sacrificing the regular life."