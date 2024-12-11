Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have officially ended their engagement, multiple sources confirmed.

Their relationship, which began in 2018, had been rumored to be on shaky ground for months. Insiders revealed that the couple frequently argued in public, particularly at Mar-a-Lago.

"They bicker in public," one source said. "Nothing crazy, but you know when a couple is fighting." Another source described their bond as "rocky," adding that they had ultimately gone their separate ways.

Trump Jr., 46, has since been romantically linked to 38-year-old Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

The 'Daily Mail' recently published photographs of the pair holding hands following an intimate dinner at Buccan to celebrate Anderson's birthday. A source at the restaurant observed that the two appeared "cozy and holding hands," further fueling speculation. Additionally, Trump Jr. and Anderson were first spotted together in September at the Honor Bar in Palm Beach, reportedly "locking lips" during brunch.

I'm honored to accept President Trump's nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate.



President Trump's historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across... pic.twitter.com/ThyyDwOTNk — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 10, 2024

While Guilfoyle, 55, has not publicly addressed the split, she announced her nomination as the next U.S. ambassador to Greece, stating on X (formerly Twitter), "I'm honored to accept President Trump's nomination... and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate." Trump Jr. congratulated her in a post, saying, "I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and always wanted to serve the country as an ambassador."

I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First. pic.twitter.com/S3FjxqCgCx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 10, 2024

As Anderson and Trump Jr. continue to appear together, sources say their relationship has become "a natural fit."

A source close to the family remarked, "Everyone is happy for them." Meanwhile, Guilfoyle has focused on her new diplomatic role, which awaits Senate confirmation following President Trump's inauguration in January.