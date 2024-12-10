Could new love be in the air for Donald Trump Jr.?

While walking around Palm Beach, the coastal Floridian city he currently resides in alongside the rest of his family, the 46-year-old was seen holding hands with local socialite Bettina Anderson. The two appeared to be intimately celebrating her 38th birthday by grabbing dinner at the exclusive and expensive dinery Buccan.

The two were seemingly smitten, smiling ear to ear while strolling together and packing on the PDA.

It appears Don Jr has split from his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, and moved on with his new love socialite Bettina Anderson. pic.twitter.com/PiFpMTImSK — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 10, 2024

The son of President-elect Donald Trump, Trump Jr. has given love a fair try since his 2018 divorce from Vanessa Trump. He was recently engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, though they were last seen together at a family event over the summer. Guilfoyle was previously married to the Governor of California Gavin Newsom, as well as businessman Eric Villency.

While neither has acknowledged the broken engagement or spoken to why they decided to split, Trump Jr. is seemingly confirming the end of their engagement by moving on with Anderson publicly.

Trump Jr. was also romantically linked with Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day. In a podcast interview, O'Day compared him to her ex Pauly D and called him "an intellect" while also mentioning he's allegedly done "racist sh-t" in another.

While Anderson is significantly younger than Trump Jr., she has a history of dating wealthy men, including hedge fund manager Ken Griffin and chewing gum heir William 'Beau' Wrigley JI. Anderson.

She is actively involved in her community, co-founding The Paradise Fund with her brothers, focusing on education, health, and relief initiatives.