Amid controversies surrounding Jay-Z and Diddy, former NFL player Le'Veon Bell has targeted rapper Meek Mill.

Recent comments made by Mill regarding the narratives generated by media surrounding high-profile lawsuits prompted a series of posts from Bell on Instagram.

According to AllHipHop, several of Bell's messages on Dec. 10 included screenshots of tweets made by Millennium discussing the "matrix" of false narratives surrounding celebrities mentioned within lawsuits.

Bell joked that "Meek probably need to sit this one out.. lol," adding a caption that implied Mill was skirting scrutiny over his own past allegations. "He really doesn't want to beat them allegations does he?"

Bell referenced Mill denying he would sell out for money or fame in later posts, mocking the rapper for needing to do so.

"Meek so funny bro," he said while he also mocked a viral video of Mill posted by his billionaire friend Michael Rubin that had the caption, "Ain't sell your soul, huh?"

It all further devolved into the online exchange that Bell drew to a head when he put the heat on Jay-Z and even posted a meme, setting him alongside the Roc Nation mogul as the character Tyrone Biggums on Chappelle's Show.

Outing all DL men including celebrities that ever hit me up and post about Trump idgaf — Lexi 💕 (@lexishexx) November 6, 2024

The meme joked, "Got anymore of them pardons?" with Bell laughing in his caption. "I'm crying," he added in response.

Although Bell's posts may seem benign, they come at a moment when he is under scrutiny himself.

A Twitter user, who goes by @lexishexx, recently called Bell a hypocrite for being of the opinion that she should stay away from the entertainment business while posting screenshots of DMS he purportedly sent her that didn't match up with his public image.

The shocking discovery only adds to the discussion about transparency among public figures.

--Originally appeared on 'Music Times.'