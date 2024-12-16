Tom Sandoval's latest relationship appears to have ended amid cheating allegations.

Victoria Lee Robinson, 32, who began dating Sandoval, 42, in 2023, seemingly announced their breakup through a since-deleted Instagram Story post on Sunday night.

"wow... you guys were right. tiger never changes its stripes... he loves the best friends apparently," Robinson wrote.

She added, "i feel like a fool. completely heartbroken." Both parties then unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Robinson has since made her account private.

However, after posting to her Instagram story, Robinson seemingly retracted her original statement on December 16.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for my previous post," she shared in an additional Instagram Story post.

"I had a true misjudgment in a situation," she continued. "Tom did not do anything."

"Please respect him and know he's actually been the most supportive partner," she continued, writing "The internet can be harsh sometimes and I'm learning how to block out the noise."

Robinson didn't offer further details on the situation or information what she could have misjudged.

This happening follows Sandoval's infamous "#Scandoval" from last year, where he was caught having a months-long affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss while in a nearly decade-long relationship with Ariana Madix.

That drama became a central storyline in 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10, leading to Leviss seeking treatment at a mental health facility and eventually leaving the show.

Robinson, who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio, had only recently become Instagram-official with Sandoval in February. Meanwhile, his ex Madix has moved on with personal trainer Daniel Wai, and Leviss is reportedly dating a "rocket scientist."

News recently broke that the entire "Vanderpump Rules" cast would be replaced for Season 12 with "a new group of close-knit SUR-vers."

Sandoval previously shared an emotional Instagram post about the show's end in November, expressing gratitude for the experience.