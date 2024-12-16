Stars, they're just like us. Not even being a multi-millionaire supermodel like Gigi Hadid could stop her from being infested by the infamous New York City rats.

While speaking to Architectural Digest about her current renovations across several properties, she opened up about a quintessential New York problem she's run into at her Manhattan residence.

"My outdoor space in New York is getting a little update because we had a rat problem in New York, and some of the original designs of the space didn't help that problem," she told the magazine.

In the meantime, she's made herself a safe haven in the state of Pennsylvania, pouring much of her identity into a newfound love for interior design.

Luckily, Hadid has more than enough funds to take care of the rat issue, as the 29-year-old most recently booked a campaign with Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs. She's also the founder and creative director behind Guest In Residence, a luxury line of high-end knitwear. Plenty of celebrity guests were in attendance to the brand's New York flagship opening, including Hailey Bieber and brother Anwar Hadid.

Hadid also gave a little glimpse into motherhood with AD, as she shares a daughter with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. "My daughter Khai and I have an art room that's really special to us. There's one wall in there that's the wall she's allowed to paint on in the house. And we do all sorts in there like clay and shrinky-dinks and obviously a lot of drawing and painting. It's good for both of us. We love it," she shared when asked what her favorite room in her home is.

She also shared a bit about her mommy self-care, stating, "I think of my bedtime ritual as the time after my daughter goes to sleep. I love quiet and I enjoy being by myself and getting stuff done, like emails and whatnot that I didn't get back to that day. So just kind of unwinding."

While she and Malik are now strictly co-parents, Hadid has since moved on, sharing a private relationship with actor Bradley Cooper. The model and Maestro star have been going strong for just over a year, with the couple first spotted out together in October 2023.