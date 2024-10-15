The legendary Victoria's Secret fashion show is back after five long years and Gigi Hadid is telling fans to keep their eyes peeled.

Hadid will set the runway ablaze alongside legendary models Tyra Banks, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and more.

During a sit down with 'Entertainment Tonight' back stage, Hadid was asked who in her circle might attend the event to show support — alluding to her Hollywood beau, Bradley Cooper. The model said unfortunately he won't be attending, but he'll still be supporting.

"Oh my goodness, he's watching from home tonight. He is... on dad duty, but so supportive. And I have friends coming... so many friends," she added.

Hadid also revealed that a secret tip was given to her by iconic songstress Taylor Swift, teasing how she plans on using this new "training" on the runway.

"There's something on the runway tonight that is new for... at least me on this runway, I can't remember if it's ever been done on the VS runway," Hadid, 29, told 'ET.' "But there's an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor [Swift] on her tour."

Although it's not clear exactly how Swift and Hadid had become acquainted, the two were first photographed together back in March 2014 at the 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party. Since then the two have remained supportive friends through thick and thin — including the birth of Hadid's child, Khia, 4, and Swift's sold out world tours.

"In one of her rehearsals she was like, 'I'm gonna show you how we do this' — did that, and now I'm using it tonight," Hadid added. The host responded, "Aww, look at that, friends helping friends," prompting the model to calmly agree with a simple, "Ya."

Regarding Swift and her Kansas City Chiefs bae, Travis Kelce, Hadid stated that Swift and Kelce will "probably be cozy on the couch" if they "have one more night before he goes back."

The highly-anticipated fashion show has been absent for nearly five years after it was briefly canceled due to controversy back in 2019. L Brands — the lingerie brand's parent company — ended the shows citing their decision to "evolve the marketing of Victoria's Secret" amid low ratings and criticism surrounding body positivity, per 'USA Today.'

Now, the fantasy runway show, which launched back in 1995, is back in 2024, as legendary models take the stage with newcomers like Mayowa Nicholas, Devyn Garcia, Grace Elizabeth, Imaan Hammam, and Paloma Elsesser.

Keep a close watch for Hadid's "new" tip given by Taylor Swift as the bombshell catwalk takes place on October 15 at 7 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. CT on streaming services including Prime Video.