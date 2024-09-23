Taylor Swift did not attend her boyfriend Travis Kelce's first away game of the 2024 NFL season despite being on a break from her "Eras Tour."

Swift was noticeably absent when Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Atlanta Falcons in Georgia on Sunday.

The pop superstar typically arrives before her NFL star boyfriend's games start, but this time, she was not spotted at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Swift was in the stands for the Chiefs' first two games of the season, making Sunday's match the first one that she has missed.

The team won their first two games, which were played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

But though Swift skipped Kelce's third game, the Chiefs maintained their win streak against the Falcons.

As for Swift's whereabouts, the "Bad Blood" hitmaker was last spotted in New York City Saturday night.

Photos showed Swift stepping out for dinner with pal Gigi Hadid at the restaurant The Corner Store.

The singer showed off her toned tummy in a black, long-sleeved crop top and plaid miniskirt.

Swift paired the outfit with heeled boots and gold jewelry.

Hadid, on the other hand, opted for a white top, a brown trench coat, and beige trousers for the outing.

Meanwhile, Kelce seemingly paid tribute to his girlfriend ahead of the Chiefs' game against the Falcons.

A video shared by the Chiefs on their Instagram account showed the tight end rocking an all-black suit and black flats as he exited a plane.

He accessorized the look with sunglasses, silver jewelry and a baseball cap with the words, "He Got Game."

Kelce's outfit had Swifties joking that he was referencing Swift's "Reputation" ahead of the release of the album's re-recorded "Taylor's Version."

"Oooo ... big [R]eputation [T]ravis [heart and fire emojis]," one Instagram user wrote under the Chiefs' video.

A second user quipped, "It's giving 'Rep TV' [heart eyes emoji]."

"Are you ready for it!!!!!!" another commented, seemingly referencing Swift's song "Ready for It?" from "Reputation."