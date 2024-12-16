Before her death, Nicole Kidman's mother, Janelle Anne, shared some helpful final words with her daughter.

The A-list star's mother passed away in September, right before Kidman was honored with the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her performance in "Babygirl."

The heartbreaking event led Kidman to leave the festival earlier than expected.

During an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the 57-year-old reflected on an emotional last discussion she had with her mother before her passing at 84 years old.

"I was going to get on a plane and go back to see her," Kidman revealed. "And she was like, 'Maybe wait a minute. Because I think, you know, you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nikki.'"

After receiving the final tip, Kidman felt compelled to prioritize her physical and mental wellness.

"I say that to other people in the world, and particularly women," she said. "I think we tend not to take care of ourselves. We'll take care of everybody else, but the last person is here."

The "Big Little Lies" star also compared the final words spoken by her mother and those uttered by her grandmother, revealing, "My grandmother left me with, 'Be happy.' And my mom said, 'Take care of yourself.'"

After deciding to leave the festival ahead of schedule to spend time with her family, Kidman asked Halina Reijn, the director of "Babygirl," to deliver a statement in memory of her mother.

"I am in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her," Kidman said in her statement at that time. "She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."

"I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken," she added

Amid a whirlwind of commitments, Kidman's jam-packed schedule has left many concerned about whether she has had the chance to grieve her mother's passing in a meaningful way.

"The big worry on everyone's mind is, how much can she take?" an insider told Radar Online last month.

After completing his Las Vegas residency, her husband Keith Urban also contemplated the idea of stepping back from touring to focus on being there for her.

"He owes everything, including his life to Nicole, so quitting big live shows is an easy choice," the insider added.

Concerns about Kidman's mental health have reportedly been shared by her inner circle of friends and loved ones.

Another insider revealed to the outlet in October, "All Nicole can talk about is how she feels cast adrift without the woman she considered her guardian angel and guiding light, wherever she was in the world."

The insider added, "She's devastated and her team and loved ones are praying her mental health is going to hold up."