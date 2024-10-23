Nicole Kidman opened up about filming scenes in 'Babygirl,' recalling how she had to stop filming at some moments due to the intensity.

The actress recently discussed the emotional and physical toll of filming sex scenes for her upcoming erotic thriller.

In an interview with 'The Sun,' Kidman shared the importance of having a safe space on set, a female director she could trust, and the times she found herself stopping the scene for her own sanity.

"There were times when we were shooting where I was like, 'I don't want to orgasm any more,' " she said. She also admitted the experience was overwhelming at times, adding, "Don't come near me. I hate doing this. I don't care if I am never touched again in my life!"

In the film, Kidman plays a powerful CEO who engages in an affair with a younger man, portrayed by Harris Dickinson, while Antonio Banderas takes on the role of her husband.

"I was so present all the time... it was almost burnout," she explained of filming. Per the Australian and American actress and producer, shooting the intimate scenes also created moments of tension on set, describing "an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration" between her and her co-stars.

Despite the challenges, the 57-year-old said the cast worked collaboratively and handled the experience with care. "We were all very, very gentle with each other and helped each other — Harris, Antonio." An intimacy coordinator was involved to guide the production, though Kidman emphasized they still maintained creative freedom. "I'm a huge believer still in the sacredness of the set or the actors' space, and it never, never being violated," she shared, adding, "Because it's ours, it's the bubble, and then there's the world outside."

Kidman stressed the importance of having a female director, Halina Reijn, lead the project. "I don't think I could have done it, working with a man," she said. "Being in the hands of Halina I knew she wasn't going to exploit me... I felt very much a part of it. It's the story that I wanted to be a part of."

The mom of three found the script both funny and hypnotic, admitting she felt "turned on by it." Before accepting the role, she revealed she first consulted her family because "There's a releasing of you into your artistic life and then you come back to your home and your real life."

Kidman, who shares two daughters with her husband Keith Urban, appreciates his understanding as a fellow artist. "There has to be a sort of agreement," she said. "I'm now going to go into this and I'm asking your permission to let me go."

'Babygirl' debuted on August 30, 2024, at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Its slated for a December 25, 2024, U.S. theatrical release by A24.