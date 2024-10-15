Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek are not feuding despite their awkward moment during Paris Fashion Week last month, according to a new report.

A clip of Kidman and Hayek having an uncomfortable moment while in the front row at the Balenciaga show on Sept. 30 recently resurfaced and went viral on social media.

While some social media users have speculated the video was proof that the two actresses were beefing, an eyewitness told People that "nothing happened."

The unnamed insider explained that Kidman and Hayek had been "bombarded by cameras" mid-conversation at the end of the show.

The source claimed that those spreading feud rumors based on a single clip are just "making a story out of nothing."

A second unnamed insider who spoke to the outlet insisted that the speculations were "silly" and that the two stars "love and respect each other."

The viral video in question showed Hayek putting her hands on Kidman's arms in what appeared to be an attempt to get her to turn around and face the photographers.

oh that “don’t touch me” from Nicole to Salma at a brand show owned by her husband, that Balenciaga contract is in danger I fear 🫣 pic.twitter.com/zqUa6oHfdA — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) October 13, 2024

The Australian actress then pushed away Hayek's hand before turning toward Katy Perry, who was standing next to her, and greeting the singer with a hug and kiss.

Kidman exchanged a few words with the "Desperado" actress before walking away. The clip concluded with Hayek continuing to pose for photos alongside Perry.

However, another video from the event seemingly told a different story.

The second clip showed Kidman smiling at Hayek and rubbing her shoulder as the latter had an arm wrapped around her waist.

An Us Weekly source also debunked the tension claims, saying that there was "no beef" at all between the two stars.

The anonymous insider described Hayek and Kidman as "close friends" and insisted that their actions were "taken out of context."

Neither Kidman nor Hayek has publicly addressed the rumors, but days after the fashion show, the latter did share a photo with the "Big Little Lies" star on her Instagram.