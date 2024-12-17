Rymir Satterthwaite, 31, is appealing to rapper Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, to undergo a DNA test to resolve a "decade of confusion."

Satterthwaite claims that his late mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, told him he is the son of the music mogul.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, Rymir said he was not out for a little piece of the royal pie but wanted the truth about his father.

"I really want to resolve this. This could all be done with one simple test," he said.

Before her passing in 2019, Wanda swore an affidavit stating she dated Jay-Z, who was 22 while she was 16, in 1992.

Wanda also testified that they had sex using a condom, which broke, and that she gave birth to Rymir in July 1993. Wanda was also dating her high school sweetheart, Robert Graves, at the time.

That same year, Wanda filed a lawsuit requiring both men to take DNA tests to prove which man was Rymir's biological father in a Pennsylvania court.

Court documents later revealed that Robert was not Rymir's father. But Jay-Z has not yet taken the test.

Rymir said that if Jay-Z is not his dad, then he should be tested to prove it.

"If he is not, why can't he prove me wrong?" Rymir stated. "I can take being embarrassed. I just can't take him not saying anything."

The case has faced numerous legal challenges, including dismissals based on jurisdictional issues and Rymir's age at the time of the initial filings. He lost a number of court cases, but he is still trying to find out who he is.

Rymir stressed in his plea that he has nothing against the rapper Jay-Z and admires all his achievements. He reiterated that he does not want to upset Jay-Z, along with his life, family, and children with Beyoncé.

Jay-Z has recently faced renewed scrutiny after three women accused him of violating their civil rights.

Rymir is not the only one dealing with legal troubles. Jay-Z denies these allegations and focuses his statements on child welfare issues.

As Rymir endlessly fights for recognition or answers about his paternity, he says: "I am going to fight until I am not here no more.

"If it takes another 10 years or another 50, I may take this to the grave with me."

