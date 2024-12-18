Rumors have been circulating online that actress Vivica A. Fox and gospel singer Bebe Winans are dating after a recent photo of the two emerged.

The picture was taken during a New York City press tour for Lifetime's 2024 holiday movies press tour. The speculation prompted social media reactions, with many users weighing in on the potential romance.

'The Shade Room' reached out to Fox to clarify the situation. She quickly shut down the rumors, stating, "WOWZERS!! Really?? We worked together on a film and have always been really good friends from the #WhitneyHouston days! THAT IS IT!" The actress emphasized their professional relationship and long-standing friendship, dismissing any romantic involvement.

The photo in question sparked a variety of comments across social media platforms. One user, @restingchocolateface, wrote, "They literally look like they're just taking a photo together." Another user, @thequietstorm_savagetaz, questioned the need for assumptions, saying, "wtf ppl can't take pictures together without dating smh."

Others joined in with lighthearted remarks. User @altonkiing joked, "Vivica Winans sound like a First Lady," while @ispyyella added, "Yooo why I thought that was Peter," referring to Peter Thomas from Bravos' 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' and ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey.

Some commenters pointed out how casual the photo appeared. "They look like we're just friends in the pic," said @my_season_30. Another user, @triggbranding, agreed, saying, "The pic is giving friend anyways."

The gospel singer, one-part of singing duo BeBe and CeCe, Winans will star in Lifetime's 'BeBe Winans' We Three Kings' as Lincoln, a "retired musician turned record store owner, and proud father to the three King sisters, Lydia, Gracie and Abigail. For the first time since their mother's death, the three estranged King sisters return home for the holidays. Lincoln hatches a plan with family friend, Genelle to bring his girls back together again this Christmas."

Fox will also star in Lifetime's 'Make or Bake Christmas.'

The 60-year-old plays Leslie, "known for her expertise in all things domestic and top lifestyle brands looking to expand her business," alongside Jackée Harry, Landon Moss, and Jasmine Aivaliotis.