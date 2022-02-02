It's been nearly five years since audiences have seen Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith share the screen together in the hilarious female lead comedy Girls Trip.

Well, the wait is over.

Queen Latifah, who stars in the CBS reboot of The Equalizer, a new take on a former CIA agent who anonymously helps those in need in search of redemption, will be reunited with Jada in an upcoming episode where she will be playing genius thief Jessie Cook. In the episode, Latifah's character, Robyn McCall, will be forced to work with Cook for the second time. In years past, Cook was hired by the CIA for her prowess in several respects including a photographic memory, and let's just say, the mission she and McCall went on left them less than enthused to re-team.

As we said previously, Smith and Latifah have worked before on Girls Trip, but their first co-starring role was in the 1996's Set It Off where they played mistrusting bank robbers alongside Kimberly Elise and Vivica A. Fox. This F. Gary Gray crime drama solidified Jada and Queen Latifah as on-screen gold, further proven by their comedic turn 21 years later in Girls Trip.

The duo has only come together one other time in 2008's The Secret Life of Bees with Latifah starring and Smith in the executive producing role.

Needless to say, these titans know how to play off of each other in the best ways and we look forward to seeing Jada possibly getting a recurring role in upcoming episodes.

The Equalizer airs every Sunday on CBS at 8:30 EST.