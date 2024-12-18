Cody Bellinger's trade to the New York Yankees is making waves — and not just for baseball reasons. The former Los Angeles Dodger's wife, Chase Carter, a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, is drawing attention for her past relationship with his new teammate on the Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton.

Carter, a Bahamian model known for campaigns with Victoria's Secret, dated Stanton from 2018 to 2019 before splitting up. She began dating Bellinger in 2020, and the two married in December 2023.

But now, with Bellinger and Stanton sharing a clubhouse, fans are buzzing about the potential for awkwardness.

And sure, while some tension might arise initially, both players have been key MLB figures for years — one would think they know how to keep their focus on the game.

Cody Bellinger’s wife, Chase Carter, is his Giancarlo Stanton’s ex-girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/0zud4WSwkt — Baseball Authority (@BsblAuthority) December 17, 2024

Cody Bellinger's Wife Dated His New Yankees Teammate

Bellinger and Carter also have two children together. Their first daughter, Caiden Carter Bellinger, was born in 2021, and their second daughter, Cy Bella Bellinger, was born in 2023.

Still, fans have taken to social media to joke about the connection, referring to Bellinger and Stanton as "Eskimo brothers" over their shared romantic link, as OutKick echoed. However, Carter and Bellinger have been together much longer than her brief time with Stanton.

The Yankees' Future Going Forward

The Yankees lost the 2024 World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rough way when the Dodgers defeated them in five games (4-1) to claim the championship. Los Angeles dominated the series, showing off their depth and pitching strength.

For the Yankees, the Bellinger trade is about improving their lineup after missing out on Juan Soto, as The Sporting News noted. Bellinger, a former MVP, had a solid 2023 season with the Cubs, hitting .266 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs. Baseball analysts expect him to contribute alongside Stanton and Aaron Judge as the team eyes its first championship since 2009.

But the Yankees' success in 2025 will depend on how well the team's revamped lineup performs. Bellinger's left-handed swing is expected to thrive in Yankee Stadium's short right-field porch, and Stanton's raw power remains a key asset in the heart of the lineup.

With Aaron Judge anchoring the team and Bellinger and Stanton adding depth, the Yankees have the potential to field one of the most formidable offenses in baseball. If Bellinger can build on his 2023 resurgence and Stanton stays healthy, this pairing could help the Yankees end their 16-year World Series drought.