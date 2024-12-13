NFL Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Randy Moss shared some personal and difficult news with his fans on Friday.

The Minnesota Vikings legend announced on Instagram that he's been battling cancer and recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mass.

Moss, 47, explained in the video that doctors discovered the mass in his bile duct, located between the pancreas and the liver.

The discovery came after he noticed his urine had changed color, he said, as TMZ also reported. Moss explained that he first had a procedure on Thanksgiving and then had a more extensive surgery this week. See the video below.

NEW: Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Randy Moss reveals battle with cancer, says he is a "cancer survivor" during an IG live.



Moss says doctors found cancer outside of his bowel duct between his liver and pancreas.



The announcement comes after Moss announced on December 6 that he… pic.twitter.com/GQcvbTeDZe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 13, 2024

"They found it and got it," Moss said, adding that he considers himself a "cancer survivor" but still faces chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Despite the challenges ahead, he appeared upbeat, wearing a custom "Team Moss" shirt that read, "Let's Moss Cancer," as he used a cane to approach the camera.

The NFL great expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from his family, friends, and fans, as ESPN noted. He also urged followers to visit randymoss.com to purchase "Team Moss" merchandise, noting that a portion of proceeds will go toward fighting cancer.

"God bless you all," Moss said. "Thank you for the thoughts and prayers."

Moss is widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. Over 14 seasons, he played for the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers.

Known for his speed and ability to make impossible catches, Moss tallied 15,292 receiving yards and 156 touchdowns in his career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.