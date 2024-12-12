O.J. Simpson's most surprising possessions are about to go up for auction — his prison porn collection. Why? Well, to help pay his remaining debts, according to the latest report.

Indeed, the stash of O.J.'s pornography, which evidently includes magazines like Penthouse that Simpson kept while serving time in Nevada state prison, is set to be sold.

Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson's long-time attorney and executor of his estate, recently confirmed to TMZ that the collection, along with possibly other items like O.J.'s Magnum condoms, will be available for bids in early 2025.

Simpson, purportedly a known fan of adult content, had access to magazines while incarcerated, a common practice in many prisons.

Even after his 2017 release, Simpson reportedly held on to his magazines. LaVergne says the items may be valuable in helping pay off Simpson's substantial debts.

O.J. Simpson's Magazines Go to Auction

O.J. Simpson, who died earlier this year, is still facing the aftermath of a $33.5 million judgment from the 1997 wrongful death lawsuit filed by the families of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

Despite being acquitted of murder in criminal court, Simpson was found liable in civil court, and the interest on that debt has grown to nearly $100 million. Adding to his financial struggles, Simpson's estate is also dealing with a $500,000 tax lien from the State of California.

While the market for used prison porn is unclear, the auction of these items is one of several attempts to settle Simpson's debts. LaVergne has been working to generate funds by selling off Simpson's properties, but the sale of these unexpected items is sure to raise some eyebrows.