Brian Jordan Alvarez of the comedy series 'English Teacher' has been accused of sexual assault.

The breakout actor was accused by Jon Ebeling, a former co-star from the 2016 drama, "The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo."

Ebeling alleged that Alvarez assaulted him over eight years ago while the two were shooting a scene for the web series, according to 'USA Today.'

Ebeling stated that he filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department in September, in addition to reporting Alvarez to the Screen Actors Guild, known as SAG, per 'USA Today.'

During the web series, which aired back in 2016, Ebeling alleged the two were playing a scene for "Caleb Gallo" which called for Alvarez's character to ask to perform oral sex on him. Per the news outlet, Alvarez pulled down his undergarments and actually performed the act on him.

technically a web series but the gay and wondrous life of caleb gallo actually invented comedy https://t.co/JZwd6pigyB pic.twitter.com/vaxQcWOKRa — noa 🪐 (@noafense) January 27, 2023

"I am assuming nobody on set knows what's going on under the comforter, and I'm just frozen," he stated per 'USA Today.' "I didn't know what to do. I'm on set with my director, who is assaulting me. It was a horrible feeling."

Ebeling stated that he had previously given consent to Alvarez to perform oral sex on him in the past after Alvarez allegedly pressured him to hook up. That said, Alvarez claimed that Ebeling "enthusiastically gave consent."

But Ebeling gave a different perspective, admitting that he came to the realization that he may have been violated on set. "I was like, 'Wait a second. I didn't consent to this. We didn't talk about this.' I was raped."

"Brian briefly made contact with Mr. Ebeling's penis under the covers, believing (correctly and justifiably in light of Brian's then-current sexual relationship with Mr. Ebeling) that Mr. Ebeling was fine with it," Alvarez stated via his lawyer, Michael J. Kump.

Representatives of Alvarez also stated that Ebeling "consented verbally" to doing the act "for real" before the scene, which Ebeling has denied.

Alvarez continues to declare that his "interactions with Jon Ebeling were always entirely consensual — as numerous witnesses have attested," per the outlet, stating "in 2018, two years after this alleged incident, Mr. Ebeling himself unambiguously said as much on tape."

Some men just want to watch the world learn... FX's new comedy English Teacher premieres 9.2. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/TocYXW6OcL — Brian Jordan Alvarez (@brianjoralvarez) August 5, 2024

The future of FX's 'English Teacher' appears to be up in the air, as the comedy series — although well received — has yet to be renewed for a second season.