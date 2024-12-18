Karrine Steffans — now known as Elisabeth Ovesen — isn't shocked at all by the sexual abuse allegations made against Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The author — who claims to have had sexual relations with the Roc Nation businessman, per 'The Daily Beast' — has broken her silence on recent claims that Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old girl alongside Diddy at a VMAs afterparty.

It seems the former video vixen isn't quite taking things at face value, telling 'Sky News' that the head-turning claims are a consequence of the "#MeToo movement" which has caused a "chain reaction."

"I'm not sure why people are separating this wave of Black music executives/artists from the original #MeToo investigations and arrests," Ovesen, 46, stated. "From Bill Cosby, [Harvey] Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, and the hundreds in between—they're all connected."

That said, Ovesen is no stranger to the racy side of the hip hop industry. At 21 years old — then known as Karrine Steffans — she appeared in the music video Jay-Z's 2000 hit song, "Hey Papi." She also revealed to the media outlet that she was "gifted" to now-disgraced Bad Boy Entertainment boss, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Karrine Steffans aka Superhead teases a 20th Anniversary Edition of her controversial book, “Confessions of a Video Vixen” to include added, never before heard stories pic.twitter.com/Z0mkH0jdFR — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 2, 2024

"They all know the same people with few degrees of separation between them. They have the same handlers, go to the same parties, share each other's jets, yachts, and islands, and they abide by the same lawless code," Ovesen continued. "What we've seen lately with Diddy, and now Carter, isn't a different set of events."

"I want to be very clear that what Sean is being accused of is not rare. He's not an anomaly... the behavior is learned and perpetuated," she said.

She also described her encounters with Diddy, 55, admitting that her "experiences with him are a lot different than hundreds of other people's... I have seen him flare up. I have seen things that did not involve me." Despite the difference, she declares what she claims to have witnessed aren't her stories to tell, as she doesn't "want to overshadow actual victims. I'm nobody's victim."

She wasn't done yet, expressing her belief that there are many more involved and "still hundreds more men to be accused, found guilty, and fall," including those who helped push the process along.

"Ghislaine Maxwell wasn't the only one," Ovesen added. "With society finally understanding the basic definitions of sexual, physical, and emotional coercion and abuse, I hope to see more abusive men and women in this, and all industries being held accountable," the bestselling author concluded.

It seems attorney Tony Buzbee is stepping up to the plate, as he formally announced Wednesday, December 18, that he is suing Roc Nation for alleged schemes "caught on tape" to prevent his firm from doing "important work."

Buzbee — currently taking on several sexual abuse lawsuits involving both Diddy and Jay-Z, whom Oversen described as "kind" and "a gentleman" in her first book — stated that he will not be "bullied or intimidated."