Amia Miley has shared an intriguing anecdote from her past relationship nearly eight years ago.

The adult film star disclosed that she and her ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly once engaged in a rather unconventional act involving her pee.

In a recent segment of the "Inside OnlyFans" show, the 34-year-old shared that Kelly asked her to pee into his palms.

Miley recalled, "I don't know what we were doing, but we got to his house, and he was like, 'Go in the shower.' And I'm like, 'No, I don't need a shower.'"

"So I did, and he held out his hand, and he's like, 'OK, now pee,'" she said.

Miley showed how the rapper positioned his hands, explaining, "Then he started going like this into his mouth."

She also revealed that their encounter ended abruptly, with no further intimate moments following and guessed that her pee might not have been to his liking.

"So maybe he didn't like the taste," she quipped.

Their romance began with a simple direct message on Instagram. Miley shared how her romance with the "Bloody Valentine" rockstar blossomed from that initial online interaction, progressing into a period of casual dating that eventually peaked with an offer from Kelly to attend his Las Vegas residency back in 2017.

Reportedly, the connection was filled with challenges, leading the pair to ultimately go their separate ways as a result of their clashing personalities.

Miley confessed, "It was just weird the whole time."

She also expressed the multiple nature of his personality, describing how he can seamlessly transition between being grounded and empathetic to exhibiting contrasting behavior in an instant.

"I liked him in phases. He has like 30 different personalities," she explained. "You never know which person you're getting in this minute, and that was hard to deal with."

It is not the first instance of Machine Gun Kelly consuming bodily fluids that has come to light.

Back in 2022, Megan Fox disclosed a ritual involving him and the consumption of blood.

The "Transformers" star said at the time, "it's a passage or it is used for a reason."

"And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it,'" she explained.

Fox added, "He's much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"

After being apart for an extended period, Miley revealed that she and the rapper had "reconnected a couple of years back," suggesting that their rekindling might have coincided with his relationship with Fox.

Without diving into specifics, she chose not to elaborate on their alleged recent meeting.

This comes amid reports that Fox, currently expecting a child with Kelly, decided to call it quits with the musician due to rumors of his infidelity.

In the wake of their separation, Fox is reportedly actively working towards co-parenting with her ex-beau as they focus on their child's well-being.

"Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn't need a man in her life," an insider told Page Six.