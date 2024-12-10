Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are no longer a couple.

TMZ has reported that the couple has split shortly after they announced that they were expecting their first child together. Sources told the publication that Fox and MGK called it quits over Thanksgiving weekend while they were together in Vail, Colorado.

The actress allegedly found material in the rapper's phone that was upsetting, leading her to demand he leave the trip early. MGK then left early and they have not seen each other since the incident and are no longer together.

Neither Fox or MGK has responded to the report of their breakup as of reporting.

MGK and Fox were first linked in 2020, not long after the actress split from her husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children -- sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

In July 2020, the couple went Instagram official and in September of that year, the rapper opened up about falling in love with Fox.

"After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist," he told Howard Stern.

The following September, they attended the MTV Video Music Awards together and walked the red carpet together. A few months later in January, they announced their engagement. In an interview with Glamour, she shared that they drank each other's blood.

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. ... and then we drank each other's blood. It's just a few drops," she says, "but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

However, by August that year they were facing breakup rumors, though they denied it. They have since faced problems and attended couples therapy and in March 2023 they took a break. They were on and off that year and then Fox confirmed the end of their engagement in March 2024. However, they reconciled and announced their pregnancy in November 2024. It was their first baby together after they previously experienced a miscarriage.

