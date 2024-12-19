Pamela Anderson recently opened up about how her highly publicized image as a sex symbol has affected her sons, Brandon and Dylan, as they grew up.

She revealed that the intense focus on her sexuality made life challenging not only for her but also for her children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Speaking on Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, Anderson reflected on the impact her career had on her sons' upbringing.

"Being a working mom and being in this entertainment world and even having your mom be sexualized in some way, like a lot of the things I went through, I didn't realize my kids were going through them at the same time," she explained. "So, as adult children, we talk about that a lot. You kind of beg forgiveness for your adult children."

During their childhood, Anderson largely shielded Brandon and Dylan from her public image.

In a 2019 interview on 'The View,' she noted, "I kept them out of the limelight. They went to school in Canada." However, as her sons entered their teenage years, they began encountering explicit material. "They didn't see anything like that probably till high school," she said. "There had been a few fistfights at school" because of the images.

Despite the challenges, Anderson maintains pride in her life and career.

Reflecting on her role in the upcoming film 'The Last Showgirl,' she said, "I'm not ashamed of my life. I'm not ashamed of the choices that I made, even though maybe in hindsight I would've done things differently." Anderson's role in the movie, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination, allowed her to channel her experiences with beauty, aging, and past decisions.

Discussing her evolving perspective, Anderson shared her embrace of natural aging. "I can't wait to see myself old," she told Dax Shepard on his 'Armchair Expert' podcast. "I want to let my hair go kind of natural gray, put my little straw hat on, don't wear makeup. I mean, that's my comfortable kind of state."