Kerry Washington recently shared a behind-the-scenes story about her iconic role as Olivia Pope in 'Scandal' that had her feeling a little awkward.

During an appearance on 'The View', Washington recounted having to make an uncomfortable call to Valerie Jarrett, former President Barack Obama's senior adviser, about her role in the steamy political drama.

At the time, Washington was serving on Obama's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities while preparing to play a character involved in an affair with a fictional president.

"I just want you to know that I've been cast in this show. Lil' awkward, because on the show, I'm sleeping with the president," Washington remembered telling Jarrett. The administration, however, took it in stride, assuring her it was "fine" because "it's TV."

The story takes an even more interesting turn when considering that Washington's character was inspired by real-life crisis manager Judy Smith, who served as President George H. W. Bush's deputy press secretary and made history as the first Black woman to deliver a White House briefing.

Smith herself had to have a similar conversation with Bush about the show's storyline, leading to a playful voicemail from the former president: "I love you. I want you. You left me. By the way, I'm the former leader of the free world. Call me."

Washington's role as Olivia Pope, which she played from 2012 to 2018 alongside Tony Goldwyn's President Fitzgerald Grant II, became one of television's most memorable characters, proving that sometimes the most awkward conversations can lead to groundbreaking entertainment.