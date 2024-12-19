Kylie Kelce, wife of retired NFL center Jason Kelce, has made waves in the podcasting world with her new show, Not Gonna Lie. Two weeks after its debut, the podcast topped both the Spotify and Apple Podcast charts, unseating The Joe Rogan Experience from its long-held No. 1 spot.

The unexpected victory has stirred conversation across social media and among fans of Joe Rogan, 57, known for his hours-long discussions with high-profile guests on myriad topics.

By contrast, Kylie's roughly 45-minute episodes are designed for busy women. "I'm focused on putting out content that people like to consume," Kylie, 32, tells The New York Times.

"If that puts us [at No. 1] for a week, cool," she says. "If it puts us there for longer than that, cool."

Still, Kylie's rapid rise hasn't been without controversy. Fans of Rogan have taken to social media to express their outrage, something Kylie appears to find amusing.

"That's getting me going," Kylie adds in the same interview, referring to the "triggered" reactions from critics.

While she avoids mentioning Rogan by name, she subtly hints at what might set her podcast apart, saying it's built on "the promise that you're not going to get lied to."

Despite the buzz, Kylie insists she isn't focused on the competition. "I couldn't care less about the charts," she says. Instead, her priority is creating a space to share her thoughts and air her family's experiences.

As a mother of three with another on the way, she hopes to connect with those navigating similar life challenges.

For context, Not Gonna Lie racked up 25 million combined downloads and social media views in its first week, according to the show's production company, Wave Sports and Entertainment.

While Rogan's podcast still boasts 16.3 million Spotify followers compared to Kylie's 172,000, her early success has proven her staying power in the crowded podcasting landscape.