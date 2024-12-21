Jennifer Lopez was out and about with her new hunky bodyguard on Friday on a shopping trip at the Brentwood Country Mart.

The 55-year-old actress recently revealed her struggles in an honest interview but was back to flaunting her fit figure in a white crop top and loose denim.

In a video shared by DailyMail, Lopez appeared to be in a great mood as she chatted up her bodyguard, wearing the long coat along with the full designer ensemble of big sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

Jennifer Lopez joined by hunky bodyguard in LA as she gets candid about 'struggles' after Ben Affleck split https://t.co/9YzSwAMoCW pic.twitter.com/Ekx6DQa7Vx — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 21, 2024

The "Waiting for Tonight" singer - who released the interview with British Vogue the same day - spoke about how challenging it is to balance motherhood with her career as one of the biggest stars on the planet.

"As a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids," she said. "That doesn't stop you from being a human being who struggles."

Lopez is the mother of 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Despite her recent split from actor Ben Affleck, they both are working on staying friends. The duo are said to plan still to keep in touch, courtesy of the kids.

A source close to the couple told Page Six: "They have every intention of continuing to be in each other's lives despite not being romantically involved."

They added that Lopez and Affleck have nothing but respect for one another, saying their history prevents any clash of egos when the two come into contact.

Lopez actually filed for divorce from Affleck on the couple's second anniversary, August 20. They are said to have still been in touch since their kids both go to the same school.

This relationship is exemplified by the two of them recently attending a school play together with Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. A witness saw Lopez admiring Affleck's bond with her child Emme, staring lovingly at them together.