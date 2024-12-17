Jennifer Lopez was left stunned after an interviewer briefly shifted the focus from her latest film to another shocking topic — her age.

The "On The Floor" vocalist joined Clayton Davis of 'Variety' following the screening of her highly-anticipated film 'Unstoppable' when things took an unexpected turn during the Q&A segment.

Davis began by gushing about her accomplishment of achieving 30 years in the business, when he jokingly added that the 'Selena' star was "getting up there" in age, which left both the superstar actress and the crowd at a loss for words.

"Listen, I can't believe it's been 30 years since 'Selena,' " the interviewer began, adding that 30 years retrospective of this, "You'll be 60 by then..."

Lopez, 55, simply smiled and nodded, "Wow," as the audience broke out into laughter.

#JLo fans were left SHOCKED when, at a screening of her new film "Unstoppable," an interviewer made comments about her age 😳 Watch the full clip here: https://t.co/VvpgQKNpts pic.twitter.com/K21BHEc6X7 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 17, 2024

"Getting up there!" the interviewer continued to explain, maintaining that despite that, what she brings to the movie has been "one of her best performances yet." That said, Lopez didn't seem to dwell on the apparent dig, and decided to thank her fans and the audience for being with her.

"Well, it's funny you say that I'm 'getting up there,' because I wanna say thank you, guys. Because we been doing this a long time together," the singer said, reminiscing on her first song, "If You Had My Love" dating back to 1999.

"It's that thing of like, what a journey this has been, and I honestly feel that the best is yet to come," she concluded. Now, many feel that Lopez handled it well, but even one guest in the crowd was heard in the video asking, "Did he just say that?"

Fans across Twitter, now X, were in stitches after the interviewer's risky Q&A. "Lmao. 30 years since Selena!!!" one fan laughed. "JLo is good at keeping her calm in public but I'm sure backstage she went ape s***t about that comment," a second teased. "Train wreck," a third added.

Defy the odds. Unstoppable, the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles, coming soon. #UnstoppableMovie pic.twitter.com/K8joBNSXwo — jlo (@JLo) September 5, 2024

Based on a true story, 'Unstoppable,' co-produced by the Bronx native's estranged husband Ben Affleck, follows a young Anthony Robles — born with one leg — who has his eyes set on becoming a champion wrestler. Affleck later praised his estranged wife's performance as "spectacular."

The sports drama film begins streaming on Prime Video on January 16, 2025.