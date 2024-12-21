Jennifer Grey remembers a story from the set of 1984's "Red Dawn" involving a night of drunken partying and a drunken Patrick Swayze that derailed an important love scene that ended up on the cutting room floor.

"We were in this, you know, sleeping bag, and he was nervous or whatever, and he came into the sleeping bag drunk," Grey said on the Dec. 20 episode of "The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter" podcast, hosted by Scott Feinberg.

"I was smoking a lot of weed in those days too. So I was super paranoid, and I was scared. I didn't sleep the whole night."

She revealed that it was a sweet moment in which two characters, who are part of a group of teens resisting a Russian invasion of their Colorado town, share a kiss.

Even though the love scene is in a film with a serious subject matter, Grey said it was one of the rare moments in the script when she got to leave behind the action.

"I'm running, I'm shooting, I'm throwing hand grenades. But this is the only acting scene I get to do where I'm not doing action," she explained. "I was so angry because I was all self-righteous about wanting to do good."

While Grey was excited to shoot, Swayze dealt with his lines. "He didn't know his lines. And then it got cut," she continued. Although production promised to reshoot the scene, they never did.

Their chemistry on set would go on to be spotlighted as iconic in the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing—but before that, Grey remembered a different kind of tension when it came to their screen test for the movie.

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, Dirty Dancing (1987) pic.twitter.com/CI8mJt0e7a — DAILY CELEBZ (@beautifulcelebz) May 17, 2020

Swayze did apologize for his behavior while shooting — "I love you, I love you, and I'm so sorry."

Looking back on her younger self and the commitment to her craft, Grey said she may have been a little intense. "Keep in mind, I'm a super young actor really taking everything seriously," she said.