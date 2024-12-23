Piers Morgan spearheaded the criticism directed at the live audience of "Saturday Night Live" for their applause following a reference to Luigi Mangione, the prime suspect in the case involving the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione, 26, is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, December 23, for a state murder charge related to the shooting death of Thompson, 50, on December 4.

The display of support for the accused shooter elicited diverse reactions from the public.

Over Saturday's "Weekend Update" segment, Colin Jost seemed taken aback and slightly shocked by the live audience's enthusiastic response to Mangione before him.

In a state of bewilderment and unease, Jost, who co-hosts the segment alongside Michael Che, hesitantly responded, "Yeah, definitely woo! You're wooing for justice, right?"

Piers Morgan Condemns SNL Audience Reaction

So disgusting… and Colin Jost just smirks away as if it’s all one big giggle. Shameful moment for SNL. https://t.co/Ngt5CdxYVK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 22, 2024

Expressing her dismay on social media, Morgan shared his thoughts about the segment, labeling it as disgusting.

"So disgusting... and Colin Jost just smirks away as if it's all one big giggle. Shameful moment for SNL."

Others echoed Morgan's sentiment.

SNL has no one to blame but itself for being embarrassed by its live audience cheering Luigi Mangione's name. The show has created a core audience that is ignorant, biased, extreme and unethical. — Ethics Alarms (@EthicsAlarmist) December 22, 2024

This is evil. They want their people violent. They want Elon and other rich people who help Trump to feel threatened — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) December 22, 2024

When someone’s murder is treated as a joke and celebrated in comedy, it represents the worst aspects of humanity. It's one thing for a show and its network to have a strong left-wing bias, but the way @nbcsnl and @nbc responded to the murder of a husband and father has gone too… — Lolli (@Lolli2H) December 22, 2024

It’s just crazily ironic to want gun control and be against gun violence, but celebrate when someone does it to soemthing they don’t like…. — Corn_on_jacob (@CornOnJacobb) December 22, 2024

The recent spotlight on Mangione's mention of "SNL" serves as a testament to the widespread interest surrounding him in today's media landscape.

Following his arrest, Mangione's sudden surge in popularity captivated the public, mainly due to his prestigious Ivy League education and outspoken manifesto criticizing healthcare industry practices.

Last week, while on his way to a New York prison, Mangione faced yet another murder charge linked to terrorism.

The Rise of Luigi Mangione's Infamy

Despite the serious allegations against him, the accused individual has surprisingly garnered a significant following on social media. Thousands of users have created fan edits and accounts and even hailed Mangione as a "hero."

A DJ in Boston put up Luigi Mangione’s mugshot and the crowd cheered.



Folk hero status confirmed. pic.twitter.com/WJADsQ1yql — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) December 14, 2024

HE STRUCK FEAR INTO THE HEART OF PREDATORY CEOS EVERYWHERE IS WHAT HE DID! AND IN THIS HOUSE LUIGI MANGIONE IS A HERO, END OF STORY!! pic.twitter.com/pfuNfR0KrL — esalen professor emeritus (@pastichepsyop) December 9, 2024

Yeah I’m not hailing Luigi as a hero, but I’m not crying either over a guy who got rich sending thousands of people to their deaths by finding ways to deny them life saving health insurance coverage. Just not. Surprised it took this long for it to happen. — Robert WR (@opngate) December 22, 2024

Violence is not the answer but it is a strong argument nonetheless — jurbo (@jurbo_eth) December 22, 2024

In light of the long-standing ban on the death penalty in New York, the possibility of Mangione facing federal charges that could lead to a sentence on death row looms.

However, the decision on whether prosecutors will pursue the death penalty remains undisclosed.

The prospect of Mangione potentially being subject to the death penalty has sparked increased fascination surrounding him, as evidenced by the emergence of fan art portraying him in a divine light.

Stand with Luigi.



And for all of those with pending health insurance claims, may be the Spirit of St. Mangione be with you pic.twitter.com/LDhfjh6Rgb — Anisiyo Malachenko 🇺🇦 🌻 🇦🇲 🇮🇱 (@Baccietto) December 19, 2024

he went against private health insurance corporations is what he did. he also left book reviews on goodreads. he was a brave italian american. and in this house, luigi mangione is a hero, end of story! pic.twitter.com/GdVF5W6CGU — hersch 🪢 (@tittyrespecter) December 9, 2024

luigi mangione is an ivy league italian frat boy who's huge bookworm loves reading comic and pokémon also does weightlifting that man is literally handmade for me and they just put him behind the bars pic.twitter.com/Q3SWg0gQC0 — addie★.ᐟ (@ilufffy) December 10, 2024

In various online discussions, there is a growing sentiment that Mangione is being subjected to harsher consequences than even seasoned criminals and perpetrators of school shootings. There is speculation that the authorities are aiming to use him as a cautionary tale and deter any potential uprising against the corporate establishment.