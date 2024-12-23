Piers Morgan Tears Into 'SNL' Audience for Cheering Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione: 'So Disgusting'
Piers Morgan spearheaded the criticism directed at the live audience of "Saturday Night Live" for their applause following a reference to Luigi Mangione, the prime suspect in the case involving the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Mangione, 26, is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, December 23, for a state murder charge related to the shooting death of Thompson, 50, on December 4.
The display of support for the accused shooter elicited diverse reactions from the public.
Over Saturday's "Weekend Update" segment, Colin Jost seemed taken aback and slightly shocked by the live audience's enthusiastic response to Mangione before him.
In a state of bewilderment and unease, Jost, who co-hosts the segment alongside Michael Che, hesitantly responded, "Yeah, definitely woo! You're wooing for justice, right?"
Piers Morgan Condemns SNL Audience Reaction
Expressing her dismay on social media, Morgan shared his thoughts about the segment, labeling it as disgusting.
"So disgusting... and Colin Jost just smirks away as if it's all one big giggle. Shameful moment for SNL."
Others echoed Morgan's sentiment.
The recent spotlight on Mangione's mention of "SNL" serves as a testament to the widespread interest surrounding him in today's media landscape.
Following his arrest, Mangione's sudden surge in popularity captivated the public, mainly due to his prestigious Ivy League education and outspoken manifesto criticizing healthcare industry practices.
Last week, while on his way to a New York prison, Mangione faced yet another murder charge linked to terrorism.
The Rise of Luigi Mangione's Infamy
Despite the serious allegations against him, the accused individual has surprisingly garnered a significant following on social media. Thousands of users have created fan edits and accounts and even hailed Mangione as a "hero."
In light of the long-standing ban on the death penalty in New York, the possibility of Mangione facing federal charges that could lead to a sentence on death row looms.
However, the decision on whether prosecutors will pursue the death penalty remains undisclosed.
The prospect of Mangione potentially being subject to the death penalty has sparked increased fascination surrounding him, as evidenced by the emergence of fan art portraying him in a divine light.
In various online discussions, there is a growing sentiment that Mangione is being subjected to harsher consequences than even seasoned criminals and perpetrators of school shootings. There is speculation that the authorities are aiming to use him as a cautionary tale and deter any potential uprising against the corporate establishment.