Stassi Schroeder, 35, caught a memorable moment with her 3-year-old daughter Hartford and shared it to social media.

The video shows the mother-daughter duo performing "Defying Gravity" from 'Wicked', with Hartford wielding a broom as a prop until she gives her mom an accidental jab to the face.

Hartford immediately shows concern, asking "Are you okay?" before rushing to get a napkin.

Schroeder, initially unaware of the severity, turns to her husband and the camera, revealing a stream of blood running down the right side of her chin.

"What do I look like? Is it really that bad?" she asks, met with Clark's startled "Oh my god!"

The toddler returns with a cloth, tenderly holding it to her mother's face while apologizing, as the 'Wicked' soundtrack continues to play. Schroeder reassures her daughter, saying "It's okay. It was an accident."

Clark captioned the post "Christmas was bloody Wicked this year!" Schroeder later commented, explaining, "That side of my chin has always been numb ever since the chin implant lol."

The couple also has a 15-month-old son, Messer Rhys. In September, Schroeder celebrated his first birthday with an Instagram post featuring family photos and a heartfelt tribute describing him as happy, loving, and inquisitive.

She praised his love for dancing, problem-solving, and people, calling him "pretty close to perfection" and dubbing him her "renaissance boy."